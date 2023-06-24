Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi summoned once again by NAB on June 26

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has once again summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The former prime minister has been summoned in the Toshakhana inquiry case on June 26.

He has been issued a summons notice once again after he failed to appear on an earlier notice on June 23.

Former first lady Bushra Bibi has been summoned on June 26 in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case.

The bureau had issued a summons notice to Imran Khan to appear in the Toshakhana inquiry on June 23 after he failed to comply with similar notices sent earlier.

The former prime minister was also instructed to bring along the relevant record.

