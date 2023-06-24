CJP Bandial sees recurring interpretation of law as root of controversies

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Saturday deemed repeated interpretation of the law as the root of controversies.

Speaking at seminar organised by SECP on Corporate Supervision and Regulatory Actions in Islamabad, the top judge emphasised the need for a business-friendly environment and the equitable distribution of resources, adding Article 25 of the Constitution is about the equitable distribution of resources.

“Every sector is asking for subsidies, which the government provides. The Supreme Court’s role is to ensure that these subsidies are not provided indiscriminately,” stated Chief Justice Bandial, underlining the court’s limited jurisdiction in matters of subsidy allocation.

He further emphasised the necessity of maintaining commercial integrity and implementing robust regulatory measures.

Mr Bandial noted that tax and customs duties are frequently imposed without clear communication, urging the government to engage in meaningful consultations with the business community.

Referring to long-term investments made by Independent Power Producers (IPPs), the Chief Justice acknowledged the importance of providing reassurance and stability to encourage private business ventures.

“Fostering business growth plays a pivotal role in promoting overall economic development,” added the apex court’s judge.

Highlighting the need for an improved regulatory system,he advocated for transparent treatment of the business community in accordance with tax laws, asserting that the courts are obligated to enforce the law and ensure compliance.