Pakistan, IMF ‘close’ to finalising loan revival deal; official announcement soon

In what is being touted as a breakthrough following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts, the IMF and Pakistan are reportedly close to finalising a deal on the revival of a loan program.

An official announcement is expected soon.

Sources have said that all the hurdles between Pakistan and the IMF in the way of revival of a loan program have been removed.

They further said the breakthrough came following a meeting between the prime minister and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Paris.

Negotiations between the Finance Ministry and an IMF team were going on for the last three days, the sources added.

Discussions and preparation of a new draft deal continued between Friday and Saturday night, the sources said.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team were busy settling the issues for the last three days.

The IMF and Finance Ministry teams finalised the new draft early on Saturday morning, the sources said.

IMF demands from budget

Meanwhile, changes have been reportedly in Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s final budget speech.

Dar has begun reviewing the IMF’s demands in the budget framework.

Sources said removal of the IMF’s reservations ahead of the budget approval by parliament in under consideration.