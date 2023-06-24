Nawaz Sharif acquitted of charges in NAB’s plot allotment reference

The accountability court of Lahore has acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif of charges in a plot allotment reference.

The court pronounced its decision on Nawaz’s acquittal in the reference.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed the reference on the basis of malice, Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer argued.

Nawaz Sharif has no role in the allotment of plots, the lawyer said further. He added that a case cannot even be made under the new law.

Accountability Court Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar pronounced the verdict after hearing the arguments.

In February, the accountability court had returned the reference against the former prime minister and several others to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The reference had been returned by the court in accordance with the amendments made to the NAB laws.

The case against Sharif and others related to allegations of corruption and illegal allotment of land during his tenure as prime minister.