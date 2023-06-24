Sindh reported 56 rape cases, 37 honor killings in four months: report

Sindh reported 56 cases of rape and 37 of so-called honor killings in the last four months.

According to a four-month report on violence against women and children, sexual violence, kidnapping, early marriage and child labor in Sindh by a non-governmental organization, there were 67 cases of sexual violence against children and 529 of abduction of women in Sindh in the period under review.

The Sustainable Social Development Organization reported the data in its report released on human trafficking, traffic in persons and child labor.

The report further said that from January 1 to April 30, 771 cases of violence against women were reported and 142 cases of violence against children.

The Karachi central, Kemari and Hyderabad districts emerged as the hotspots for violence and crimes against women, as 63, 58 and 54 cases of violence against women were reported from there, respectively.

Out of the 142 cases of violence against children, Karachi South reported 21, Kemari 16 and Karachi West 13, emerging as the hotspot districts of this crime.

In the short period of four months, 119 cases of domestic violence and 41 of kidnapping of children were reported.

Moreover, 16 cases of child marriage and 14 cases of child labor were also reported to the Sindh Police.