Load shedding continues unabated, as power shortfall reaches 6,516MW

Total electricity production is 21,484MW, demand 28,000MW
Zaheer Ali Khan Jun 24, 2023
<p>Image of the electricity grid. Photo: file</p>

With a persistent increase in the mercury level, the demand for electricity is also on the rise. Load shedding is being reported for four to six hours in urban areas and eight to 10 hours in rural areas.

The government is reportedly emphasizing on carrying out power outages instead of running expensive power plants.

The total production of electricity is 21,484 megawatts, while the demand is 28,000MW.

The power shortfall is reported to be 6,516MW, National Power Construction Corporation Ltd authorities said, adding hydropower generation has reached 7,073MW.

The public thermal power plants are generating 956MW of electricity, NPCC officials said, adding the production from private sector power plants is 8,900MW.

The production of power from wind plants is 1,119MW, while solar plants are producing 120MW and 152MW from bagasse.

The production from nuclear power plants is 3,164MW, the authorities reported.

