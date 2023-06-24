Load shedding continues unabated, as power shortfall reaches 6,516MW

With a persistent increase in the mercury level, the demand for electricity is also on the rise. Load shedding is being reported for four to six hours in urban areas and eight to 10 hours in rural areas.

The government is reportedly emphasizing on carrying out power outages instead of running expensive power plants.

Urban areas are experiencing load shedding for four to six hours, and rural areas eight to 10 hours.

The total production of electricity is 21,484 megawatts, while the demand is 28,000MW.

The power shortfall is reported to be 6,516MW, National Power Construction Corporation Ltd authorities said, adding hydropower generation has reached 7,073MW.

The public thermal power plants are generating 956MW of electricity, NPCC officials said, adding the production from private sector power plants is 8,900MW.

The production of power from wind plants is 1,119MW, while solar plants are producing 120MW and 152MW from bagasse.

The production from nuclear power plants is 3,164MW, the authorities reported.