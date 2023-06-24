Watch Live
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Mother, four-month old son fall off chairlift in Swat

They were using a ‘makeshift’ chairlift to cross the river
Samaa Web Desk Jun 24, 2023
<p>Photo/File</p>

In a tragic incident, a woman and her four-month-old son fell into a river in Mankyal area of Swat while riding a chairlift on Saturday, SAMAA TV reported.

According to reports, a total of four people were on the chairlift when the accident occurred.

The local police stated that the family was crossing the river using a ‘makeshift’ chairlift.

The incident unfolded when the toddler slipped from his mother’s lap and plunged into the water. Following this the woman immediately leaped into the river in an attempt to save her child.

As of now, a search and rescue operation is underway to locate the missing woman and child.

