Parvez Elahi granted bail in money laundering case

A Special Central Court of Lahore has granted bail to former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi in the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) laundering case.

The special court issued the verdict on Parvaiz Elahi’s bail application.

Elahi had filed the post-arrest bail application through his lawyer.

The court had sought the record of the case from the FIA.

Judge Bakht Fakhr Behzad of the Special Central Court was hearing the bail application.

The bail was granted in exchange for a surety bond worth Rs10,000.

On June 21, the Lahore district and sessions court had rejected the FIA’s plea for physical remand of the already arrested Elahi in the alleged money laundering case and granted only judicial remand.

The FIA team took former chief minister Elahi, who is also president of the PTI, to the court and pleaded for his physical remand.