Eidul Azha: Pakistan Railways slashes fares by 33pc

In a gesture of goodwill and to facilitate travelers during the joyous occasion of Eidul Azha, Pakistan Railways on Saturday announced a significant reduction in fares across all classes.

With a reduction of 33 percent, passengers can now embark on their journeys with greater ease and affordability.

The fare reduction applies to all classes, including economy class, business class, and parlor car class, as well as AC standard and AC sleepers of all passenger trains.

3 special trains on Eidul Azha

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has also announced it will operate three special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the spokesperson, the first Eid special train will run from Quetta to Peshawar on July 26 (Monday).