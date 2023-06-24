ECP extends voter registration deadline till July 23

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday extended the voters’ registration deadline for the forthcoming general elections to July 23.

In a recent statement, the ECP emphasized the importance of citizen participation in the democratic process and provided instructions on how to obtain vote information.

Umar Hamid Khan, the Secretary of the Election Commission, has urged citizens to visit the office of the District Election Commission for voter registration and verification.

Additionally, the registration form is available on the Election Commission’s website for those who prefer to fill it out online.

It is worth mentioning that the Election Commission has previously extended the registration deadline on multiple occasions.

SMS service

To acquire constituency details and status, citizens can simply text their National Identity Card (NIC) number to 8300.

First-time voter? Here’s how you can register:

According to the ECP, a new voter can submit an application along with a copy of CNIC to the District Election Commissioner (DEC), registration officer or assistant registration officer where they want their names enrolled.

How to register?

The prescribed Form (Enrolment / Transfer of Vote) is available online at the ECP website or they can be obtained free of cost from the office of the District Election Commissioner / Registration Officer OR Assistant Registration Officer/Display Centre Incharge.

Eligibility to be a voter

A person shall be entitled to be enrolled as a voter in an electoral area if he— (a) is a citizen of Pakistan;

(b) is not less than eighteen years of age;

(c) possesses a National Identity Card issued by the National Database and Registration Authority at any time till the last day fixed for inviting claims, objections and applications for preparation, revision or correction of electoral rolls;

(d) is not declared by a competent court to be of unsound mind; and (e) is or is deemed under section 27 to be resident in the electoral area.