Iran: Six killed, 25 injured in 26-car pile-up

In an unfortunate incident, at least six people were killed while 25 others sustained injuries in a 26-car pile-up, apparently caused by a truck with broken brakes, on an intercity road in southwestern Iran.

According to media reports, the incident occurred at 10:50 am local time when a semi-trailer truck carrying iron girders collided with 25 other vehicles due to brake failure.

The truck swept over vehicles and pedestrians.

The number of people injured in the incident is still rising, said officials.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot of the incident and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Police, in the meantime, detained the truck driver and an investigation is underway.