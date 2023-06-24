Shahzad Akbar mastermind behind money laundering case against Suleman Shehbaz: lawyer

The Special Central Court of Lahore took up the acquittal petition of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Sulmen Shehbaz and others in a money laundering case.

Judge Bakht Fakhr Behzad of the special court conducted the proceedings.

Suleman’s lawyer Amjad Parvez presented his arguments on the acquittal pleas. He said the case was instituted on political grounds.

The lawyer said stories have been written in the case, adding there was no evidence against Tahir Naqvi also.

The case was filed by the previous PTI government. The lawyer further said the former prime minister’s accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar directly influenced the case and was even the mastermind behind it.

The judge questioned how Suleman was declared a proclaimed offender when he was abroad

Amjad Parvez said their stance was the same, but nobody was ready to listen to them back then.

On the other hand, Suleman Shehbaz has sought exemption from appearance today. His legal team filed an application for exemption from appearance.

The PM’s son is under treatment in London for a back pain. The doctors have to conduct another check-up on Suleman, the application stated.

Suleman’s lawyer attached the doctor’s letter along with the application.