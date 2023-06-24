Indictment put off as Fawad Chaudhry skips sedition case hearing

A district and session court in Islamabad on Saturday delayed the indictment of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Fawad Chaudhry after he skipped the hearing citing medial reasons.

During the hearing, Fawad’s council informed Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra that his client had fallen ill due to a sudden change in weather and requested an exemption from his appearance.

On which Judge Sipra inquired whether the former minister had suffered from heatstroke.

The judge remarked that if Chaudhry were to be indicted, he would be allowed to take a long leave afterward.

Subsequently, the judge accepted the exemption plea and scheduled Chaudhry’s next court appearance for July 7, when he is expected to be indicted.