Titan submersible tragedy: Can the bodies of the crew be recovered?

The implosion of Titan submersible, and the subsequent loss of all five occupants has sparked discussions about the possibility of recovering their bodies.

While the desire to retrieve the deceased is understandable, experts are expressing concerns about the feasibility of such an endeavor.

Ofer Ketter, a renowned expert in submersibles and co-founder of the private sub company Sub-Merge, explained that the immense pressure of the sea may have disintegrated parts of the vessel, rendering them virtually ‘irretrievable’.

This force caused the Titan to crumble rapidly under the immense pressure of the ocean, potentially reducing certain parts of the vessel to a fine dust-like state.

The five individuals aboard the Titan embarked on an expedition to explore the wreckage of the historic “Titanic” ship, which sank after allegedly colliding with an iceberg in April 1912.

Also Read: Why bringing the Titanic to the surface is no easy feat?

According to a report, the chances of recovering the bodies are extremely slim. The discovery of five parts of the wrecked submersible were located approximately 1,600 feet (480 meters) from the bow of the Titanic wreck, suggests that the force of the implosion caused significant destruction.

Ketter pointed out that the pressure chamber, where the passengers were seated, likely succumbed to the overwhelming pressure due to the materials it was constructed from. The implosion would have pulverized this chamber, reducing it to dust.

However, he noted that other components made of stronger materials like titanium or certain steels might have survived and are what was found in the wreckage.

The destructive power of deep-sea pressures is immense, and recovering the remains of the crew from such depths presents significant challenges.

Also Read: Seven mind-blowing facts about Titanic that will leave you stunned!

The submersible imploded within milliseconds, and the resulting forces likely caused severe damage, making it highly improbable that any intact portions of the pressure chamber, where the occupants were located, remain.

The nature of the implosion suggests that the bodies may have been fragmented or dispersed, further complicating any potential recovery efforts.

Additionally, the extreme depths where the submersible rests pose additional obstacles. The immense pressure, darkness, and frigid temperatures make it an inhospitable environment for human access.

Given these factors, experts believe that the recovery of the bodies from the Titan submersible is unlikely.

The forces at play during the implosion, coupled with the deep-sea conditions and the potential disintegration of the pressure chamber, make it extremely challenging to retrieve any remains.

The submersible, Titan

On June 18, the submersible went on an expedition to explore the wreckage of the sunken ‘Titanic’ off the coast of Newfoundland but two hours later it lost the communication.

The submarine was run by OceanGate Expeditions, which organizes deep-sea expeditions that cost about $250,000 per person.

The submersible crew started their dive on Sunday, after being ferried out by the Polar Prince, which lost contact with the underwater craft about 1 hour and 45 minutes after it began its dive.

The ‘unsinkable’ Titanic

RMS Titanic, dubbed “unsinkable” before it embarked on its maiden voyage, took off from Southampton, England, for New York City.

The massive ship first made stops in Cherbourg, France, and Queenstown, Ireland, before heading across the Atlantic.

It was supposed to return via Plymouth, England, and Cherbourg — but never made it to New York.

On April 15, 1912, with about 2,240 people on board, it hit an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean and broke into two parts and sank to the bottom of the ocean, killing about 1,500 people.

This area off the coast has been dubbed “Iceberg Alley”.

Icebergs are large chunks of ice that break off of glaciers and float in the ocean.

The icebergs in Iceberg Alley – located between Labrador and Newfoundland – come from the glaciers of Greenland, usually floating through in spring and summer.