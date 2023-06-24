CTD round up 9 terrorists in Punjab’s various cities

In significant intelligence-based operations (IBOs), the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab successfully apprehended nine suspected terrorists across various cities in the province.

The arrests, conducted by CTD officials, were made in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, and Multan, targeting individuals with alleged links to banned militant organizations such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Al-Qaeda.

During the operation, the CTD seized a cache of dangerous materials including explosives, detonators, fuses, and a substantial amount of cash totaling Rs. 152,800.

The CTD spokesperson confirmed the identities of the arrested individuals as Naveed Khan, Khurram, Ghulam Hussain, Ghulam Abbas, Owais, Muhammad Saif, Hussain, Ismail, and Akhwan.

Meanwhile, the anti-terror authority has been actively carrying out 153 combing operations throughout the week, resulting in the arrest of eight additional suspects.

Moreover, a comprehensive interrogation process involving 7,751 individuals has been instrumental in gathering crucial information regarding potential terrorist activities in the region.

The CTD officials have reaffirmed their determination to uproot the menace of terrorism, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a secure environment in Punjab.