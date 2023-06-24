Maryam departs for Dubai to join Nawaz Sharif, other family members

Amidst a rapidly evolving political landscape and the anticipated return of the deposed premier in July, Maryam Nawaz, the Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), embarked on a pivotal visit to Dubai on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had already reached Dubai, adding that other members of the Sharif family were also present there.

Before coming to Dubai, the PML-N supremo held a detailed meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in London to discuss the political situation in Pakistan.

The high-level discussions revolved around the ongoing political landscape of the country and strategic decisions to be made by the PML-N during the upcoming general election.