Terrorism case: Qureshi’s bail extended till July 10 without proceedings

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s bail in a terrorism case has been extended till July 10 without proceedings.

Qureshi has been accused of rioting in the terrorism case, and has sought an interim bail.

The former minister appeared in the anti-terrorism court along with his lawyer, Ali Bukhari.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas has been transferred, and the new judge has not assumed charge yet.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Qureshi said a case of abetment in the vandalism of Khanna police station has been registered against him.

He claimed it was a political case as he was neither present there nor involved.

Commenting on the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, the former foreign minister said every Pakistani had concern over the joint statement issued after the meeting.

Pakistanis have always made efforts to eliminate terrorism, he said, adding it is a pity that the leaders made a political issue out of this as well.

Qureshi also said that he regretted that there was no mention of human rights in the statement.

No voice was raised against the oppression of Muslims in India-held Kashmir, he added.

Human rights organizations are also silent, he regretted.