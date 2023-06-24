PM appeals for prayers for approval of IMF programme

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appealed the nation for prayers to secure approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board programme and said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s team is actively engaged in communication with the international lender.

Talking to media at Avenfield in London, he urged for prayers regarding the approval of the IMF board program. Stressing the importance of the situation, he stated that it is imperative for the program to be approved without further delay.

Recalling the meeting with the Managing Director (MD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in France, he shared that he traveled to France upon the President of France’s invitation. During the meeting, he engaged in a friendly conversation with the IMF MD, fostering a congenial atmosphere.

During the meeting, he relayed that the Managing Director of the IMF expressed a desire to discuss certain matters, adding that he told the IMF MD that Pakistan has fulfilled all the conditions and that the program should now be approved.