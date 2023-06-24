SBP fulfill another IMF condition, lifts all restrictions on imports

In a major development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday lifted all restrictions on imports to fulfill another condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to a circular issued on Friday, the central bank nullified circular issued on December 27, lifting import ban based on the suggestions of stakeholders.

As per the circular, the requirement of preferential imports for accessing foreign exchange has been eliminated and authorised dealers have been instructed to supply foreign exchange without discrimination, catering to all imports.

As per the central bank’s directive, banks are now permitted to provide foreign exchange for numerous containers. The central bank has issued a circular to all banks, instructing them to lift the ban on such transactions.