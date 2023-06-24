PM Shehbaz, Premier Li agree to commemorate successful decade of CPEC

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang held a meeting on Friday and agreed to celebrate the Decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) this year, showcasing its success. The meeting took place during the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact and marked the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Premier Li took office in March.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress of CPEC projects in Pakistan and emphasized its importance for the country’s socio-economic development. They reaffirmed their commitment to working together to achieve shared objectives. The meeting reflected the strong bond and cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.

The leaders had an extensive discussion on various aspects of the bilateral relationship, focusing on CPEC and economic cooperation. Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s support for China on key issues and appreciated China’s unwavering backing for Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and socio-economic progress. He also commended China’s principled stance of opposing any G20 meeting in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the adherence to international law and UN resolutions.

Premier Li highlighted the unique and enduring friendship between China and Pakistan, rooted in deep fraternal ties between their peoples. He emphasized Pakistan’s special position in China’s neighborhood diplomacy as a close neighbor and iron-brother. China expressed its commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s core interests and promoting its economic development and prosperity.

Both leaders agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges between the two countries. Prime Minister Shehbaz extended an invitation to Premier Li to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience, which was accepted by the Chinese premier.