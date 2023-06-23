Muhammad Rizwan cleans floor in ‘Kaaba’, video goes viral

Pakistan Cricket Team’s wicket-keeper Muhammad Rizwan’s video has gone viral on social media as he was cleaning the floor at “Khana Kaaba”.

Rizwan often gets praised for his humility and modesty, whether it is about treating his fans with kindness or winning the hearts with his actions.

A Twitterati said Muhammad Rizwan is blessed, which is why he got this opportunity to clean the floor at the sacred place.

Another social media user called Muhammad Rizwan down to earth for cleaning the floor.

Muhammad Rizwan also took a picture with the cleaning staff at Khana Kaaba.

Muhammad Rizwan, current skipper Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman and former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq are in Makkah for this Hajj.