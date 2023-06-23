Edible oil, ghee output grew 4.97pc and 16.72pc

During the 10-month period of the current financial year, the production of edible oil and vegetable in the country showed positive growth.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Friday, the manufacturing of cooking oil increased by 4.97 percent, with a total of 458,231 metric tons produced compared to 411,710 metric tons in the same period last year. Additionally, the production of vegetable ghee saw a significant growth of 16.72 percent, reaching 1.268 million metric tons in the last 10 months, compared to 1.178 million metric tons produced in the corresponding period last year.

In the tea industry, local blending experienced a slight decline, with about 5 percent less tea blended during the reviewed period. The total tea blending stood at 108,345 metric tons, down from 124,062 metric tons in the same period last year.

On the other hand, domestic tractors assembling witnessed a significant decrease of 46.19 percent during the period from July 2022 to April 2023. The number of tractors assembled locally was recorded at 5,492 units, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. In April 2023 alone, the local assembling of tractors reached 2,955 units, down from 5,495 units assembled in the same month of the previous year.

However, the power loom industry showed positive growth, with a 29.27 percent increase in output during the last 10 months of the current financial year. The local assembling of power looms rose to 488 units, compared to 390 units assembled in the same period last year.