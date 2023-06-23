ECC allows sugar mills in Sindh to export sugar quota

In accordance with the decision of the Sindh High Court (SHC), the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has granted permission to export 32,000 metric tons of sugar within 60 days. This export opportunity is available to the sugar mills in Sindh, utilizing the remaining quota after June 12.

The ECC, which met in Islamabad on Friday with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair, allowed sugar mills in Sindh to export their remaining sugar quota of 32,000 metric ton within 60 days with effect from 12th of this month onwards in accordance with the Sindh High Court decision.

The Committee also approved Rs 2.5 billion to address the shortfall of Pakistan Railways in order to ensure the continuation of operations without interruption.

It also approved over 256 billion rupees for different ministries and projects. These projects include 250 billion for Finance Division, five billion rupees for various development projects of Ministry of Housing and Works as well as 1.238 billion rupees to fund Balochistan Mineral Resources Limited’s obligatory contribution in the Reko-Diq Project for the outgoing fiscal year.