NFC Forum unveils plans for contactless technology enhancements

The NFC Forum has unveiled its plans to enhance NFC technology, aiming to achieve a truly contactless experience for payments and wireless charging.

Currently, NFC payments require physical contact within a 5mm range, defeating the purpose of contactless transactions.

To address this, the NFC Forum aims to increase the transmission range by up to six times, making payments faster and easier.

Additionally, they plan to upgrade NFC’s wireless power transmission capacity from 1W to 3W, enabling efficient charging of smaller devices.

The NFC Forum also envisions a future where a single tap can support multiple actions, such as receipt delivery and loyalty identification.

They intend to equip NFC-enabled smartphones with Point-of-Sale functionality and the ability to share data for sustainability.

However, the full implementation of these initiatives may take time, with the roadmap expected to be realized by 2028. Consumers should not anticipate a completely wireless NFC connection in the near future.