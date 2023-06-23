Sutherland stars as Australia score 473 in Women’s Ashes Test

Annabel Sutherland was unbeaten on 137 as Australia were bowled out for 473 runs on the second day of the one-off women’s Test against England on Friday.

The visitors, 328-7 overnight, frustrated Heather Knight’s team, with tailenders Alana King (21) and Kim Garth (22), adding valuable runs alongside all-rounder Sutherland.

Ellyse Perry scored 99 on Thursday as the Ashes holders made a strong start to the match at Trent Bridge, racking up the sixth-highest total in the history of women’s Test cricket.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone took 5-129 in 46.2 overs, her first five-wicket haul in Tests.

The five-day match is part of a multi-format Ashes series including three Twenty20 matches and three one-day internationals.