Zakir Khan given additional charge of Director NCA

Former Test cricketer Zakir Khan has been appointed the Director National Cricket Academy (NCA), Samaa TV learnt from their sources on Friday.

Zakir Khan had previously served as the Director Cricket operations international and retired from the post in April.

PCB Management Committee head Najam Sethi had given Zakir Khan as extension for a month and he was later appointed the head of special project.

Zakir Khan has been serving at PCB in different positions for many years now, as he also worked as general manager in 2003, PCB’s director of cricket operations in 2008 and director of domestic cricket in 2011.

He had also played two Test matches for Pakistan in 1986 and 1989. From 1984 to 1990, he played 17 ODI matches for Pakistan.