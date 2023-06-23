Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Football

Celta Vigo appoint ‘formidable’ coach Rafa Benitez

Former Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid coach replaces Carlos Carvalhal
AFP Jun 23, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO: AFP</p>

PHOTO: AFP

Rafa Benitez will coach Celta Vigo on a three-year deal, the Spanish side said Friday.

The former Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid coach replaces Carlos Carvalhal, who left Celta earlier in June by mutual consent after helping the team survive relegation from La Liga.

Celta, celebrating their centenary in the upcoming season, said they have reached an agreement with the 63-year-old coach, which will be signed in July.

“The centenary season, an unforgettable and unique event for Celta fans, looks set to have a formidable leader in the dugout,” said the Galician team in a statement.

“Celta have reached an agreement in principle with Rafa Benitez for the Madrid-born coach to lead the team in this special year and two more seasons.”

Benitez, who won the Champions League with Liverpool and La Liga twice with Valencia, last coached Everton before he was sacked in January 2022.

The Spanish coach has also worked in Italy, with Inter Milan and Napoli and in the Chinese Super League.

chelsea

liverpool

Real Madrid

Celta Vigo

Rafa Benitez

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular