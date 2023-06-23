NIH releases guidelines to prevent dengue fever

The National Institutes of Health’s Center for Disease Control (CDC) has issued guidelines to prevent and control dengue fever, taking into account the seasonal patterns of the disease.

The main objective of the guidelines is to increase awareness among healthcare authorities and the general public about the prevention of dengue fever. The goal is to enhance preparedness and preventive measures before the peak season of the disease.

Dengue fever is a viral illness transmitted by mosquitoes, specifically the Aedes genus, which includes mosquitoes like Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. It is widespread in various regions of Pakistan, and there are multiple serotypes of the virus circulating in the country.

Despite limited surveillance, recent years have seen concerning numbers. In 2021, there were 52,929 reported cases and 224 deaths, while in 2022, approximately 79,007 confirmed cases with 149 deaths were recorded.

Since January 2023, Pakistan has reported 3,019 suspected cases and eight deaths through the IDSR reporting system. Therefore, it is crucial to prioritize prevention, stay vigilant in detecting cases, and be prepared for response activities to control the transmission of dengue fever.

The guidelines aim to assist healthcare authorities and professionals in effectively managing potential challenges during the dengue season. Hospitals are urged to enhance their capacity for patient management, establish rapid response arrangements, and maintain regular communication with relevant departments and stakeholders.

The advisory emphasizes precautionary measures to prevent dengue fever. These measures include personal protection strategies like wearing long-sleeved clothing, using mosquito-repellent lotions and sprays, using mosquito-repellent coils, using bed nets when sleeping outdoors, and installing mesh screens on windows.