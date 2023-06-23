‘SC can’t run on one indvidual’s will’, says Justice Isa in note on military trials

Designated Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa issued judicial note regarding referring cases of civilians to military courts, which was removed as soon as it was uploaded on the Supreme Court website.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, in his comprehensive 30-page note, raised objections to the composition of the 9-member bench.

The note reveals that the longstanding practice of consulting senior judges for bench formation in the Supreme Court has been discontinued since Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial assumed his position.

Additionally, it is noted that during his tenure, the CJP has not convened a single full-court meeting.

In Justice Isa’s note, it was mentioned that on the evening of June 21, 2023, at approximately 8 pm, he received the Supplementary Cause List 2023/316 at his residence.

The list revealed the formation of a larger bench comprising 9 members, including himself, and scheduled a hearing for 4 constitutional petitions on June 22, 2023, at 11:45 hrs.

However, the note pointed out that the petitions were not given sufficient time to be reviewed as they were not adequately provided.

Furthermore, it was highlighted that the formation of the bench was done without consultation with himself and senior judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.

The written note highlights the observation that the chronological order of the constitutional petitions filed was not followed.

Despite the first petition being filed on May 25, 2023, it was listed last, while the subsequent petitions filed later were given higher priority, with the application filed on June 20, 2023, being designated as number 1 in the order.

This raised questions about the rationale behind such prioritisation and whether it was necessary to wait until the start of the summer vacations for these cases.

Additionally, the sudden delivery of the paper book for these cases only a day before in the evening raised further concerns.

He asserts that the authority of the Supreme Court and all other courts is derived from Section (2) 175 of the Constitution, which states that no court can exercise jurisdiction beyond what is prescribed by the Constitution or the law.

Prior to assuming their constitutional positions, all judges take an oath as outlined in the third Schedule of the Constitution of Pakistan.

This oath obligates them to fulfill their duties in accordance with the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the law.

As per the written note, the laws of the country encompass the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023. According to sections 2(1) and (2) of this Act, it is mandated that every case, cause, and matter brought before the Supreme Court shall be deliberated upon and decided by a committee comprising the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the two senators following in seniority.

It added that, under subsection (2) of the Act, the Committee, established pursuant to subsection (1), is required to convene its inaugural meeting promptly and formulate regulations for its functioning, including determining the schedule of Committee meetings and the process for constituting benches.

The note by the designated CJP highlights that even during the period when the aforementioned law was in the form of a Bill, it was applied to the Supreme Court (Constitutional Petition No. 6-2023/8).

The Honorable Chief Justice at that time unilaterally issued the order without providing prior notice to the concerned parties and without affording them an opportunity to present their stance, it added.

Furthermore, as per the written note, on April 13, 2023, the initial order was passed, marking the first day of the hearing for these constitutional petitions. Subsequently, the applications were heard on May 2, May 8, June 1, and June 8, 2023. In the last hearing’s order, it was mentioned that the applications would be heard in July 2023. However, neither the Chief Justice nor the Supreme Court office has scheduled a date for their hearing thus far.

Due to an interim ex parte order issued by the Supreme Court on April 13, 2023, the implementation of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 has been suspended. During the tenure of Justice Gulzar Ahmed, he regularly consulted with honorable Justice Umar Atta Bandial and assigned him significant responsibilities, including presiding over crucial constitutional cases or being a part of the bench. However, since Justice Bandial assumed the position of Chief Justice, he disregarded this tradition and independently made decisions on necessary matters or delegated them to his appointed officials. Notably, neither I nor the next senior judge, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, were consulted. The absence of a full court meeting during their tenure reflects the status of other judges.