SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan invests INR120m in Alibaug farmland

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, has made a significant investment by purchasing farmland worth INR120m in Thal village, Alibaug.

The transaction, which took place on June 1, involved the acquisition of a 1.5-acre agricultural land with accompanying structures measuring 2,218 sq ft. According to registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com, Suhana paid a stamp duty of INR7.74m for the purchase. The land was previously owned by three sisters, Anjali, Rekha, and Priya Khot, who inherited it from their parents.

The property is registered under the name of Déjà Vu Farm Pvt Ltd, a company in which SRK’s mother-in-law Savita Chhibber and sister-in-law Namita Chhibber serve as directors. Thal village is located a short 12-minute drive from Alibaug town. Shah Rukh Khan himself is reported to own a sea-facing property in Thal, boasting a swimming pool and helipad. The actor had previously hosted a grand celebration for his 52nd birthday at the bungalow.

Suhana Khan, aged 23, has been making waves in the industry as she prepares for her film debut. She recently signed her first brand endorsement with a cosmetic giant in April this year. Suhana is scheduled to make her acting debut in the film “The Archies,” directed by Zoya Akhtar for Netflix. Having graduated from Ardingly College in Sussex, UK, she completed her acting degree from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2022.

Alibaug has become a popular destination for Mumbai celebrities, with many owning vacation homes in the coastal area, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, and industrialist Gautam Singhania. The connectivity to Alibaug has improved with the introduction of Ro-Ro and speed boats connecting Mumbai to the town. Furthermore, the upcoming Mumbai Trans Harbour Link sea bridge, set to be completed by the end of the year, will enhance road connectivity to Alibaug, benefiting residents and visitors alike.