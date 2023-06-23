Rupee maintains stability, closes at previous day’s rate

The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US Dollar in interbank trading, closing at the previous day’s rate of Rs 286.73 on Friday.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the US Dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 289 and Rs 291.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro experienced a decline of Rs 3.51, settling at Rs 311.66 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 315.17, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In terms of other currencies, the Japanese Yen closed at Rs 2, losing one paisa, while the British Pound witnessed a decrease of Rs 1.45, trading at Rs 364.59 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 366.04.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged, with both closing at Rs 78.06 and Rs 76.43 respectively.