Mahmood Moulvi notified as IPP Sindh President

As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the roots of the party across the country, the Istehkam-E-Pakistan Party (IPP) announced the appointment of Mahmood Moulvi as the President of the IPP Sindh Chapter on Friday.

The decision was made after thorough consultation with the party’s high-ranking officials, including Patron in Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan.

The IPP Secretary General Aamer Mehmood Kiani, took to Twitter to issue the official notifications regarding Mahmood Molvi’s appointment.

The decision aims to strengthen the party’s presence and further its mission of progress and development in the province of Sindh.

Mahmood Moulvi, known for his unwavering dedication to public service and extensive grassroots experience.