Gold prices in Pakistan witnesses decline

Gold prices experience a decline in the local market with a decrease of Rs 1,500 per tola of 24 karat gold. The new selling price on Friday is Rs 217,500 compared to the previous day’s price of Rs 218,500.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold decreases by Rs 1,285 to Rs 186,043 from Rs 187,328. The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold also goes down to Rs 170,539 from Rs 171,718, as reported by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

On the other hand, the prices of per tola and ten-gram silver remain unchanged at Rs 2,550 and Rs 2,186.21 respectively.

In the international market, the price of gold sees a decline of $10, dropping from $1929 to $1919, as reported by the association.