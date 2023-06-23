Nadir Ali apologizes after being under fire for inappropriately questioning Sunita Marshall

Popular YouTuber Nadir Ali has faced backlash after his recent podcast interview with model and actor Sunita Marshall, where he inappropriately questioned her about her faith.

However, Nadir took to Instagram to publicly apologize, clarifying that his intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings. He explained that his curiosity led him to ask Sunita about her plans for converting to Islam, but he emphasized that religion is a personal choice and that he respects people of all beliefs. He further expressed the desire, shared by 1.9 billion Muslims, to see people embrace Islam, but he emphasized that it should be a voluntary decision.

In his Instagram post, Nadir wrote, “My intentions during the podcast with Sunita were not to hurt her or anyone’s feelings at all. It was just out of curiosity that I asked her about her plans for conversion to Islam! Religion is a personal choice, and I respect people of all beliefs. It is my wish and the wish of 1.9 billion Muslims to see people come to Islam, but of course, with their own choice! If, still, my words have hurt the feelings of anyone, I apologize.”

Sunita, who was the target of the invasive questioning, graciously acknowledged the overwhelming support she received from her followers and expressed her gratitude. She appealed for an end to the harassment directed towards Nadir, displaying grace and poise in handling the situation. Additionally, Sunita called upon interviewers to exercise sensitivity and refrain from delving into personal matters during future interactions. Her response highlighted the need for respect, professionalism, and a conscientious approach when conducting interviews.

During the interview, Sunita was subjected to a series of invasive questions, including inquiries about her faith, reasons for not converting, her children’s beliefs, and the possibility of her ever converting to Islam. Despite the challenging nature of the questions, Sunita handled them with composure and received praise for her mature and dignified responses. She reiterated that she has no plans to convert and affirmed that there is no external pressure on her to do so. Sunita emphasized the importance of individuals embracing Islam wholeheartedly rather than succumbing to external influences.

The incident sparked a broader conversation about the boundaries and ethics of journalism, as public figures continue to face invasive questioning that encroaches upon their privacy and personal beliefs. Sunita’s experience shed light on the necessity for interviewers to exercise respect and professionalism when engaging with individuals in the public eye. The incident serves as a reminder of the need for a more conscientious approach to conducting interviews. It will contribute to a positive shift in the way interviews are conducted and promote a greater understanding of personal boundaries and privacy in the public sphere.