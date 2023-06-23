Fans show utter discontent as ‘Tere Bin’ nears finale

Tere Bin, the immensely popular drama serial, directed by the renowned Pakistani drama director Siraj Ul Haq and written by Nooran Makhdoom, is nearing its end.

Presented by 7th Sky Entertainment, the drama has captivated a massive audience and garnered countless views since its debut in December 2022, surpassing the records set by the TV channel’s previous hit dramas. However, the series experienced a decline in viewership following the separation of the beloved characters Meerab and Murtasim.

The marriage track between Haya and Murtasim also drew criticism from fans, who considered it unnecessary. Fans expressed their frustration towards Murtasim’s character, as he had been deeply in love with Meerab but chose Haya instead. As the second-to-last episode of Tere Bin was aired yesterday, fans were left agitated by the recent developments, particularly Murtasim and Haya’s engagement.

Saba’s entry in the show received praise from loyal Tere Bin fans, who appreciated her clarification regarding Meerab’s character. However, many fans were disappointed with the writer’s decision to give Haya an opportunity for redemption despite her previous evil deeds. As a result, fans criticized the writer and the Tere Bin team in anticipation of the final few episodes.

Concerns are growing among fans regarding the conclusion of Meerab and Murtasim’s love story. In the upcoming episode, Murtasim and Haya are set to get married, causing distress among viewers. Fans are upset about the state of Meerab and Murtasim’s relationship and have engaged in debates speculating about the possible scenarios in the next episode.

Some fans argue that Meerab should not have gone to Murtasim’s place, considering she is marrying Haya even after learning that she did not run away with Rohail. Others believe that Meerab will reach Murtasim’s house after the Nikah ceremony, while a few speculate that she has already arrived at the ‘Haweli’ before the wedding.

Tere Bin fans are urging the channel to provide a satisfying and happy ending to the drama. Many fans believe that Meerab and Murtasim’s relationship can never be the same after their turbulent marriage and subsequent reconciliation. Viewers have expressed their disappointment, feeling that the drama has lost its charm and are now eagerly awaiting its conclusion, hoping for a redeeming ending.