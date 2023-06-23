WhatsApp’s new pin & auto-unpin feature: Stay in control!

WhatsApp is set to introduce a new feature that allows users to pin and automatically unpin messages. The company, Meta, is continually striving to enhance the popular messaging platform and often tests new ideas through beta builds.

Recently, users who received the beta version 2.23.13.11 via the Google Play Beta Program discovered a feature that enables them to determine the duration for which pinned messages remain at the top of chats and groups, as reported by WABetaInfo.

The latest beta update provides three options for auto message unpinning: 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days. Essentially, this feature allows WhatsApp users to share important announcements that remain visible until they expire or are manually removed.

Even with an auto-unpinning setting in place, users retain the ability to manually unpin messages whenever they wish.

While an official release date for the pinning and unpinning feature has not been announced, development is actively underway. Consequently, these features may become available in the public WhatsApp builds in the near future.

In addition to this development, WhatsApp developers have been focusing on combating spam by enabling users to block unknown callers.

This feature was introduced through a recent app update. Over the past few weeks, the app has received various feature updates and improvements, including an enhanced media picker.