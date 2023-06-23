Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ divides audiences as it makes its OTT debut

Salman Khan’s film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” has recently made its way to the OTT platform after receiving a mixed response in theaters.

As expected, Twitter users have taken to the platform to express their opinions about the film, resulting in a variety of reactions. While some of Salman’s fans are thrilled about the film’s debut, others have expressed disappointment, labelling it a complete failure.

One Twitter user wrote, “I feel that Salman Khan made ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ just to promote Pepsi.” Another user pointed out a discrepancy in the runtime, stating, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan runtime is 2h 25min, but the Zee5 version is shorter at 2hr 18 because they’ve sped up the songs to 1.5x at least… The songs are running in fast forward, which is basically stupid… Why would they do that?”

Expressing their concerns, a third user tweeted directly to Salman Khan, saying, “We love you, but something needs to be said. The audience turned you from Salman to Sallu, Sallu to Bhai, and Bhai to BhaiJaan with all their heart. But after ‘Radhe,’ that same audience turned you from Bhai to ‘bhoi,’ Salman to ‘selmon.’ This hurts us. You shouldn’t do these movies.”

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati shared his thoughts on the movie, describing it as a fun-filled family drama. He expressed his excitement for the global audience’s response to the film’s digital release. He also praised Salman Khan, stating, “Working with Salman was an amazing experience. It felt like a homecoming.”

Director Farhad Samji, who helmed “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” expressed his emotional attachment to the film, saying, “This movie is very close to my heart. I believe that movies have the power to convey the right message. Since this film focuses on family bonds, our intention was not only to entertain the audience but also to connect with them on a deeper level. It’s the first time we witness the fusion of Bollywood and South actors—a perfect blend of ‘Balle Balle’ and ‘Yentamma Yentamma.’”

With the film now available on OTT, audiences worldwide have the opportunity to form their own opinions and experience the unique combination of Bollywood and South Indian cinema presented in “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”