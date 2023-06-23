Diablo 4 Season 1 unleashes new content, battle pass excitement

Diablo 4 has officially launched worldwide, allowing players to dive into Sanctuary, build their characters, and confront the formidable Lilith. While the game itself offers substantial content, fans eagerly await the arrival of Season 1, which promises to bring a host of additional features.

Although details about Season 1 of Diablo 4 are still limited, Blizzard has revealed some key information about the upcoming Battle Pass and its expected release window. Season 1 is slated to debut in mid-late July, roughly six weeks after the game’s initial launch on June 6. More specific release details are expected to be announced soon.

Season 1 will introduce exciting new content, including questlines with both new and familiar characters, class and gameplay item balance changes, new legendary items, and additional gameplay features. However, players must first complete the game’s campaign with at least one character to access Season 1. Blizzard advises players to finish the campaign ahead of time for a seamless transition.

The Season 1 Battle Pass will be available, offering 27 free tiers of content and an additional 63 paid tiers for those who choose to purchase it. Progressing through the Battle Pass involves playing the game, slaying demons, completing dungeons, and engaging in endgame activities. The Season Journey can also expedite Battle Pass progression. However, it’s important to note that Season 1 content requires starting with a new character.

The Battle Pass pricing includes a Premium version for 1,000 Platinum ($10) and an Accelerated version for 2,800 Platinum ($25). Deluxe Edition owners unlock the Premium version, while Ultimate Edition owners receive the Accelerated version.

The Battle Pass rewards players with cosmetics, such as gold, emotes, character cosmetics, titles, and more. Season Boosts and Smoldering Ashes are also available, providing XP bonuses and unlocking Season Blessings for additional rewards.

As more information emerges, players can anticipate a vibrant inaugural season in Diablo 4 as they continue their journey in the world of Sanctuary.