‘Titanic’ director, James Cameron, reflects on tragic loss of ‘Titanic Submersible’

James Cameron, the acclaimed director of the iconic film Titanic, has spoken out about the recent incident involving the Titan tourist submersible, which lost communication during its attempt to reach the wreckage of the Titanic.

As a seasoned member of the diving community who has personally undertaken 33 dives to the Titanic, Cameron offered his insights on the tragedy after the announcement from submarine company OceanGate that the five individuals on board are presumed to have perished.

Expressing his concerns, Cameron revealed, “People in the community were very worried about this sub. Several prominent figures in the deep submergence engineering field even wrote letters to the company, cautioning that their approach was too experimental for carrying passengers and emphasizing the need for certification.” He drew a striking parallel to the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain disregarded repeated warnings about ice ahead, resulting in the ship colliding with an iceberg on a moonless night and causing numerous casualties. Cameron lamented the tragedy as a similar case where warnings were ignored. He found it astonishing that such an incident occurred at the very location where extensive diving expeditions take place worldwide, describing it as a surreal turn of events.

Furthermore, Cameron shared his deep sadness over the loss of his friend, renowned Titanic explorer Paul-Henri ‘PH’ Nargeolet, who perished while on board the Titan submersible. Reflecting on their long-standing friendship, Cameron remarked, “PH, the legendary French submersible dive pilot, was a dear friend of mine. It’s a tight-knit community, and I’ve known PH for 25 years. The fact that he met such a tragic fate is almost unfathomable to me.”

This week, international search teams from the U.S., Canada, France, and the U.K. collaborated in an effort to locate and rescue the stricken submersible. A significant breakthrough occurred when a Canadian aircraft detected “banging” sounds emanating from the underwater search area on Tuesday. However, the U.S. Coast Guard later reported that wreckage was found near the shipwreck by a remotely operated vehicle. Within hours, it was announced that those on board were believed to have perished due to the ship’s “catastrophic implosion.”

The individuals on boardm, the ill-fated Titan submersible included Nargeolet, British businessman Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and OceanGate CEO Rush, who was piloting the vessel.