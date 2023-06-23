Asif Zardari shows readiness to sign charter of economy

In a bid to pull the country out of economic turmoil, former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday showed readiness to sign the Charter of Economy.

Speaking to industrialists and business magnets in Lahore, he addressed the uncertain situation in the country and highlighted the need for increased investment.

Mr Zardari admitted that investors were opting for other countries due to the current state of affairs and dismissed those who considered Pakistan a poor nation as “fools.”

He also discussed the growing economy of Bangladesh and drew attention to an interesting aspect of its textile exports.

Mr Asif revealed that approximately 70 percent of Bangladesh’s textile exports were manufactured in India, and Indian textile products were labeled as “Made in Bangladesh.”

Commenting on the gas pipeline from Iran, Zardari mentioned that the recent improvement in Iran-Saudi relations had cleared the way for the project.

The PPP’s president emphasised the importance of trade over aid, noting that global inflation was affecting economies worldwide and that stability could be achieved through increased trade.

The former president called for unity among all stakeholders, stating that the country’s prosperity depended on the collective wealth of its citizens.