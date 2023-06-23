‘Tiku Weds Sheru:’ Cringey dialogues and lackluster performances disappoint fans

In the highly anticipated Tiku Weds Sheru, the mismatched duo of Tiku and Sheru find themselves entangled in a lacklustre tale. Sai Kabir’s directorial venture falls short of being the family entertainer it claims to be, offering neither romance nor clever humour.

Instead, the film delves into melodrama that stretches on for nearly two hours, quickly wearing on the audience’s patience. It is disheartening to witness the immensely talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a film that is both crass and insipid. As Sheru, he is expected to deliver comedic moments that simply fall flat. Despite his sincerity and diligence, it is difficult to overlook the unsuitability of his role.

Avneet Kaur’s performance is equally unimpressive, lacking both screen presence and convincing dialogue delivery, often feeling like rehearsed lines. Her tendency to overact becomes grating, failing to captivate or convince the audience with her portrayal. As an on-screen couple, Siddiqui and Kaur appear odd and awkward, failing to generate any chemistry or spark.

A pivotal scene where Tiku and Sheru share their first dinner date turns into a half-hearted affair, with Tiku dressed as a cabaret dancer in a garish red outfit. The lack of beauty, chemistry, and genuine emotion dampens what could have been a highlight in their relationship.

The storyline of Tiku Weds Sheru lacks originality, seemingly composed of borrowed elements from various scripts. Shiraz Khan Afghani, also known as Sheru, is a junior artist and film financier in Mumbai. He enters into a marriage of convenience with Tasleem, aka Tiku, an aspiring actor from Bhopal with dreams of stardom. While Tiku agrees to marry Sheru as a means to reach Mumbai and reunite with her boyfriend Binni, she is ill-prepared for the twists that await her. Meanwhile, Sheru grapples with the revelation that he was deceived, leading to a unique love story that unfolds.

Although both characters initially appear eccentric, loud, and melodramatic, their journeys take unexpected turns. Tiku Weds Sheru attempts to satirize the struggles faced by countless aspiring artists who arrive in Mumbai in pursuit of fame but ultimately fails to strike a chord. The film lacks emotional depth, leaving the audience unaffected by characters who laugh uncontrollably or cry inconsolably. Even the most serious scenes and intense dialogues fail to resonate. Disturbing scenes, such as Tiku’s brother beating her while her helpless family looks on, fail to evoke the intended anger. Instead, they come across as poorly executed and lack impact.

The storytelling by Sai Kabir, co-written with Amit Tiwari, meanders without focusing on any one aspect for long. The film briefly touches upon issues like misogyny, patriarchy, dowry, domestic violence, and sexual abuse, but fails to explore them in depth. Even menstruation is mentioned casually without any meaningful exploration. Moreover, the dialogues in the film are lacklustre, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is burdened with delivering most of them. From awkward attempts at humour to cringe-inducing lines, the dialogue writing fails to engage the audience.

Adding to its faults, Tiku Weds Sheru includes a subplot where Sheru dabbles in pimping and engages in the drug business. These elements feel gratuitous and poorly executed.