Cowboy Bebop celebrates 25th anniversary with exhibition and exclusive merchandise

In commemoration of its 25th anniversary, the beloved sci-fi adventure anime Cowboy Bebop is set to receive a special project, which includes an exhibition and a diverse array of merchandise.

To accompany the announcement, a captivating illustration by renowned character designer Toshihiro Kawamoto was unveiled.

Titled “COWBOY BEBOP Exhibition The 25th Anniversary Special Session,” the event will take place at Seibu Shibuya’s Movida hall from October 27 to November 19. Attendees can immerse themselves in the world of Cowboy Bebop through an extensive display of cel drawings, design materials, and interactive photo spots. Additionally, a fair will be held at Ginza Tsutaya Books as part of the celebration.

Exciting merchandise is also on the horizon, catering to the ardent fans of the anime. Design material books, figures by Good Smile Company, and F-LAGSTUF-F apparel specifically featuring the anime’s female characters are among the planned offerings. Furthermore, a collaboration with the fashion commerce site ZOZOTOWN, themed around “Jam Session,” will provide unique items. For those enamored with the iconic soundtrack, re-edited music records of tracks by the legendary Yoko Kanno, such as “Tank! Gold,” “The Real Folk Blues Legends,” and “Songs for the Cosmic Sofa,” will be available, along with an original LP-BOX and a special “Netflix version” music record.

However, Cowboy Bebop isn’t the only Sunrise-produced anime to receive such treatment this year. The Movida hall will also host the “Armored Trooper Votoms” 40th Anniversary Exhibition, featuring the illustrations of Kunio Ookawara and Norio Shioyama, from September 1 to 24. The exhibition will showcase reproduced key animation from the 1983 mecha anime, along with a selection of merchandise and resin kits.

Following that, the “Aura Battler Dunbine” 40th Anniversary Exhibition, titled “Appearance Shibuya Sky,” will grace the Movida hall from September 29 to October 22. Attendees will have the opportunity to admire key animation and design sheet displays, engage in photo opportunities, and explore a variety of exclusive merchandise.

Fans of Cowboy Bebop and Sunrise-produced anime have much to look forward to as these exhibitions and merchandise offerings provide a captivating experience celebrating the rich legacies of these iconic shows.