Pakistani student’s murderer sentenced to 20 years in London court

In a landmark decision, the London court has sentenced Muhammad Arsalan to 20 years in prison for the murder of Pakistani student Hina Bashir, whose life was tragically cut short in July 2022.

The verdict was delivered by Judge Richard Marks, who emphasized the gravity of the crime. Arsalan was found guilty of premeditated murder, dismissing his plea of involuntary manslaughter.

The judge condemned Arsalan for his actions, describing his subsequent attempts to evade justice as a “campaign of lies.” Arsalan callously disposed of Hina’s body, exhibiting a ruthless disregard for human life.

Also read: Khawaja Asif vehemently denounces Modi-Biden joint statement

During the court proceedings, Hina Bashir’s father, Bashir Khan, expressed his profound grief and outrage. He condemned Arsalan’s barbaric and heinous treatment of his beloved daughter, stating that even animals would not have inflicted such cruelty upon her.

In addition to the 20-year prison sentence for murder, Arsalan was also given a concurrent 5-year term for obstructing justice. Judge Marks ensured that both sentences would be served together.

The tragic incident occurred in the Alfred area of East London last year when 21-year-old Hina Bashir’s life was brutally taken away. Her lifeless body was discovered concealed within a large suitcase in the Upminster area.