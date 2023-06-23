‘Dhoomam’ falters: Poor script and sloppy dialogues diminish intriguing premise“

Pawan Kumar’s latest film, ‘Dhoomam,’ featuring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew, and Aparna Balamurali, initially sparks intrigue but quickly disappoints due to its weak script and lackluster dialogues.

‘Dhoomam’ leaves the audience perplexed, wondering where the anti-smoking public service announcement ends and the actual movie begins. In essence, the film itself serves as an extended advertisement highlighting the harmful effects of smoking. Unfortunately, ‘Dhoomam’ struggles to fulfill its ambitious intentions.

The story revolves around Avinash (Fahadh Faasil), the marketing head of a prominent tobacco company, who proposes creating flashy anti-smoking awareness ads featuring popular stars. The objective is to use reverse psychology, inadvertently encouraging more people to smoke. Surprisingly, this idea proves successful, leading to a surge in the company’s sales. However, the movie ‘Dhoomam’ itself would likely persuade viewers to quit smoking, as enduring such a dull experience once is more than enough.

Director Pawan Kumar, known for his innovative Kannada film ‘Lucia,’ makes his Malayalam debut in collaboration with Hombale Films, the production company behind the ‘KGF’ franchise and ‘Kantara.’ While his previous work, ‘U Turn,’ employed supernatural elements to convey a public service message, ‘Dhoomam’ attempts to be a thriller.

The film commences intriguingly with Avinash and his wife Diya (Aparna Balamurali) becoming hostages in a remote hilly location, receiving mysterious demands through phone calls. Racing against time, they must complete certain tasks to save their lives. The narrative alternates between their escape attempts and flashbacks to Avinash’s ascent within the tobacco company under the supervision of Sid (Roshan Mathew). These segments, reminiscent of the 2005 film ‘Thank You for Smoking,’ shed light on the strategies employed by companies to attract new smokers and influence government policies. Simultaneously, internal tensions arise within the company, with Sid’s uncle Praveen (Vineeth) resentful of losing control.

Unfortunately, ‘Dhoomam’ primarily suffers from weak scripting, particularly evident in the dialogues. Even talented performers like Aparna are burdened with shrill and repetitive lines. Many of the dialogues feel generic and devoid of thought or emotion, resulting in flat and unconvincing moments. Despite this, the film’s potential as a thriller gradually dissipates by the halfway mark.

The movie effectively criticizes the pursuit of profit at any cost, demonstrated by the protagonist’s belated realization of the consequences when he witnesses children purchasing cigarettes. However, it seems implausible that the cut-throat marketing head of a tobacco company would remain oblivious to this fact until that point. Ultimately, ‘Dhoomam’ lives up to its title, leaving the audience with a fleeting whiff of smoke and little substance to hold onto.