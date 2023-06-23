Indian troops martyr four youth in IIOJK’s Kupwara

In a distressing incident of state terrorism, Indian troops carried out a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Kupwara district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) resulting in the martyrdom of four Kashmiri youth.

The operation, marred by controversy, continues to unfold as the international community expresses concerns over human rights violations in IIOJK.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops conducted the CASO with an aggressive approach, leaving the residents of Kupwara.

The indiscriminate use of force by the Indian forces resulted in the tragic loss of four young lives, further exacerbating the already tense atmosphere in the region.