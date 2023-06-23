Nawaz Sharif expected to return to Pakistan after Eid-ul-Azha

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, Nawaz Sharif, is expected to return to Pakistan in July, as confirmed by sources to SAMAA TV.

The sources have revealed that before his return, the initial travel arrangements for the Gulf States will be finalized.

Nawaz Sharif will travel to Dubai from London before returning to the country.

Additionally, it is likely that both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia.

Instead of spending Eid-ul-Azha in London, Nawaz Sharif is expected to celebrate the occasion in either Dubai or Saudi Arabia.

Earlier reports had suggested that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Britain to meet his brother Nawaz Sharif in London.

According to sources, the prime minister will visit London after his visit to France, where he will spend three days.

During his stay, he will engage in meetings with PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, to discuss matters pertaining to the upcoming general elections.