Former PTI leader Jamshed Cheema arrested over May 9 mayhem

Jamshed's arrest follows non bailable arrest warrants issued by ATC
Jahangir Akram Khan Jun 23, 2023
Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jamshed Cheema was taken into custody on Friday for his alleged involvement in the violent events that unfolded on May 9, following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The arrest of Jamshed Cheema follows a non-bailable arrest warrant issued by the anti-terrorism court, which had ordered his apprehension in connection with the May 9 riots.

According to police officials, multiple cases were registered against Jamshed Cheema in various areas, including Model Town, Naseerabad, and Gulberg, linking him to the May 9 disturbances.

