FIA arrests two more human trafficking suspects in Kallar Syedan

The FIA arrested two more suspects involved in human trafficking in Kallar Syedan on Friday, following the prime minister’s order to crack down on human smuggling across the country.

The two suspects, identified as Junaid and Haider, are currently under investigation by the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Cell. They are alleged to have been involved in sending Pakistani citizens to Italy and Europe.

Read more: FIA tightens noose against human traffickers following Greece boat tragedy

According to reports, the accused had previously taken Rs1,400,000 from a victim named Imran Azam and illegally sent it to Libya. Additionally, another Rs10,000,000 were collected from the family on the pretext of securing Imran Azam’s release in Libya.

However, despite these payments, Imran Azam’s body arrived in Pakistan a few days later.

The victim’s brother filed a case against the suspects two days ago.

In a similar operation, six suspects were apprehended in the Gujrat region, eight were arrested in the Gujranwala region, and two were detained in Lahore.

Sources indicate that further arrests and raids are expected as the investigation progresses.

A tragic incident occurred off the southwest coast of Greece, where a fishing boat measuring 20-30 meters and packed with hundreds of migrants sank in one of the deepest waters of the Mediterranean.

The migrants had embarked on a journey from Libya with the intention of reaching Italy. It is estimated that the boat was carrying up to 700 migrants from Egypt, Syria, and Pakistan.

However, only 104 individuals have been rescued so far. On Monday, the coast guard recovered three more bodies, bringing the death toll to 82. On Tuesday, another body was found, further raising fears that hundreds more may have perished in the incident.