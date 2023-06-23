Punjab announces four-day Eid holidays

The Punjab government on Friday announced holidays from June 28 to July 1 on account of Eid ul Adha.

A notification has also been issued in this regard.

As per the notification, offices operating on a 5-day workweek will observe Eid holidays from June 28 to June 30. This will enable employees to take a break from their routine work responsibilities and fully immerse themselves in the joyful atmosphere of the occasion.

Similarly, for offices that operate on a 6-day workweek, the holidays will extend from June 28 to July 1. This arrangement ensures that employees working longer hours also have sufficient time to enjoy the celebrations and partake in religious activities.

Earlier on Thursday, the federal government had also announced a four-day holiday for Eid.