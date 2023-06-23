NDMA texts tips to beat the ‘scorching heat’

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Friday texted an alert warning of the season’s first heatwave, advising masses to follow vital tips to cope with scorching heatwaves.

As the temperatures are rising above normal in some parts of the country, the NDMA, in its message said, “Be cautious of the potentially lethal scorching summer winds”.

The NDMA added, to mitigate the effects of the heat, ensure an increased intake of water and cover your head before going out in the hot sun.

Prioritize the well-being of vulnerable individuals such as the sick, elderly, children, and animals, providing them with extra care and attention, the statement added.

The NDMA had earlier advised people to avoid travelling during extreme heat wave and warned that glaciers can be melt-down in snowy regions.

It asked people to avoid carbonated drinks and cover head during hottest hours of the day.

The NDMA suggested drinking lemon water and ORS and wearing light and soft clothes.

The statement said, if someone faints in the heat, pour cold water on the head.